Sarah LehrPolitics and Civics Reporter
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
Sarah joined WKAR in June of 2021 after covering local government as a city watchdog reporter for the Lansing State Journal. She started her career at the Youngstown Vindicator, a daily newspaper in northeast Ohio.
Sarah is a graduate of Kenyon College, where she served as editor in chief of the student newspaper.
Prisons Are High Risk Settings For COVID-19, But Michigan Isn't Keeping Track Of How Many Guards Get VaccinatedCoronavirus vaccines are encouraged but not required for inmates and staff at Michigan prisons.
Ingham County's prosecutor says the charge reflects an outdated tough-on-crime approach that hasn't furthered public safety.
The Lansing City Council reversed course and will not let voters decide in November whether to adopt ranked choice voting.
Protestors gathered in Lansing to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Commissioner Mark Grebner says Ingham County should use federal relief money for cash payouts in exchange for new COVID-19 vaccinations.
Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says Lansing's voter turnout numbers reflect a long-term trend.
Politics reporter Sarah Lehr joins All Things Considered host Sophia Saliby to break down 2021 primary election results in Greater Lansing.
Two candidates emerged from a pool of four in Tuesday's primary election for Jackson mayor.
Here's how tax proposals fared in local elections throughout mid-Michigan.
Here's who's advanced beyond Lansing's August primary to compete in a general election Nov. 2.