Sarah Lehr

Sarah Lehr

Politics and Civics Reporter

Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.

Sarah joined WKAR in June of 2021 after covering local government as a city watchdog reporter for the Lansing State Journal.  She started her career at the Youngstown Vindicator, a daily newspaper in northeast Ohio.

Sarah is a graduate of Kenyon College, where she served as editor in chief of the student newspaper.

