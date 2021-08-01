Detroit 1967

-
This story originally aired on WKAR in July 2017. In the early 1960’s, Detroit had one of the highest standards of living in the country. But not everyone…
Lansing is steadily becoming more diverse. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the rate of people living in the city who identify as two or more races…
Crews are starting to board up about 11,000 vacant houses across Detroit.Mayor Mike Duggan says Thursday that the work is part of the city's blight…
White privilege is an issue that’s being discussed more and more in recent years. But what exactly is it?WKAR's Katie Cook explores that question with a…
Head to the Detroit Institute of Arts for their artistic take on 50 years after the 1967 Uprising in Detroit.It’s called Art of Rebellion: Black Art of…
All this week, WKAR has reported on the 50th anniversary of the 1967 uprising in Detroit. The disturbance brought many civil rights issues to the…
Inside the Charles Wright Museum of African American History, curator Patrina Chatman decided to take a different path when it came to addressing the 1967…
Fifty years ago today, Detroit was in devastation. The police raid of an after-hours bar on July 23, 1967 triggered a massive wave of arson, looting and…
WKAR's Scott Pohl sat one-on-one with Detroit Tigers legend Willie Horton to discuss his role in the Detroit Riots, as well as his playing days with the…
Detroit wasn’t the only city in Michigan that experienced racial tension and violence during the turbulent summer of 1967. Disturbances ranging from…