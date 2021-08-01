Detroit Institute of Art

-
Two collectors have donated a group of eight holograms created by artist Louise Bourgeois to the Detroit Institute of Arts.The gift from museum patrons…
The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to open a baseball exhibition including works from its collection, rare cards, memorabilia and…
Head to the Detroit Institute of Arts for their artistic take on 50 years after the 1967 Uprising in Detroit.It’s called Art of Rebellion: Black Art of…
An exhibit on works by artists during the civil rights movement is opening at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The museum says "Art of Rebellion" runs from…