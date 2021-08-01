-
A Detroit teenager who helped the F-B-I as a drug informant in the 1980s is now suing federal agents and others for allegedly violating his civil…
-
Detroit's police chief says the department has fired a second white officer as part of an internal investigation that found racial insensitivity within…
-
Authorities say a Detroit police officer conspired with a drug trafficking organization for five years and provided members with sensitive law enforcement…
-
Detroit police officers could receive a seven percent raise over three years and a restoration of some benefits lost as part of the city's bankruptcy.The…
-
The Detroit Police Department plans to take over part of the city's police towing operations after years of lawsuits and corruption involving towing…
-
The Detroit Police Department has been hit by a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of black officer who alleges a racially…
-
Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a Detroit police officer who died after being struck by a speeding SUV while assisting with crowd…