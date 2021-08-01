Detroit Riverfront

-
Three members of a high school rowing team were rescued from the Detroit River after choppy waters flooded their boat.The U.S. Coast Guard says two…
-
A New York-based architectural firm has been selected to transform a park along the Detroit River.Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates was announced Tuesday…
-
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning a prescribed burn this spring to reduce an invasive, reedy plant in part of the Detroit River International…
-
A preview is taking place for a new retail and entertainment gathering space made of repurposed shipping containers along Detroit's Dequindre Cut…