The Detroit Zoo plans to operate entirely on wind-generated electricity by 2021.Officials said Thursday the power will come from three new DTE Energy wind…
An orphaned North American female river otter found by hikers in southeastern Alaska has been moved to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.The Detroit Zoological…
Visitors to the Detroit Zoo can learn about snake conservation as part of World Snake Day.The Detroit Zoological Society will hold events from 11 a.m. to…
More than 11,000 tadpoles born in the Detroit Zoo have been released in Puerto Rico in an effort to restore an endangered toad to the Caribbean island.The…
Two bears that have been living at a Michigan zoo for nearly 20 years are getting a bigger yard.A brown bear named Polly and a black bear named Migwan…