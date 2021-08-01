-
Two collectors have donated a group of eight holograms created by artist Louise Bourgeois to the Detroit Institute of Arts.The gift from museum patrons…
-
The Detroit Institute of Arts is preparing to host a traveling exhibition of "Star Wars" costumes that explores the artistry behind their creation."Star…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has released a legal opinion that says the collection held by the Detroit Institute of Arts cannot be sold if the…
-
The Michigan Senate has narrowly approved a bill that seeks to shield the paintings, sculptures, and other assets of the Detroit Institute of Arts from…