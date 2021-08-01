disability

-
Some Michigan Democrats want to expand access to affordable housing across the state.New bills introduced Tuesday would prevent landlords from excluding…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a brief against the American Bar Association. A discrimination case was filed last month in the United States…
-
The Snyder administration is calling on all state agencies to coordinate their efforts to improve job access for persons with disabilities. We talk about…
-
On July 26, 1990, then President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act. We hear about the impact the law has had here in…
-
High schools and colleges around the country are facing an alarming trend. A number of studies, from places such as the University of Florida and the…