The state is trying to figure out the “best way forward” for medical marijuana patients and shops. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a judge…
Ann Arbor is temporarily halting new medical marijuana dispensaries after more than 30 recently applied for permits to operate in the city.The Ann Arbor…
Michigan has ordered the closure of 210 dispensaries and other medical marijuana businesses that failed to apply for a state license by a mid-February…
With the December 15th deadline approaching for marijuana facilities in Lansing to apply for licenses, some dispensary owners are finishing up their…
The city of Lansing began accepting medical marijuana provisioning center applications on Thursday. In accordance with the city's new medical marijuana…
The state has reversed its decision when it comes to letting medical marijuana dispensaries stay open while they wait for a license. Michigan Public…