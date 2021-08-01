Donnie Corley Jr.

-
Lou Anna K. Simon Testimony; Larry Nassar; John Engler; Demetric Vance; Donnie Corley; Josh KingOn this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al…
-
Three former Michigan State University football players accused in the sexual assault of a woman have avoided jail time after pleading guilty to reduced…
-
Three former Michigan State University football players will be sentenced tomorrow after pleading guilty to reduced charges in a sexual assault case.…
-
Karen Truszkowski is the attorney representing an alleged victim of rape by three unnamed Michigan State men's basketball players in 2015. The Michigan…
-
Three former Michigan State University football players accused in the 2017 sexual assault of a woman in an apartment bathroom have pleaded guilty to…
-
MSU Football Sexual Assault; Arraignments; Josh King; Donnie Corley; Demetric Vance; Isaiah Lewis; Diamond Classic. Today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Following Tuesday’s arraignment of former MSU football player Demetric Vance on a charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct, two more former players…