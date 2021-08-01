Dr. William Strampel

-
Michigan State University has submitted federally required reports on the actions of employees connected to the Larry Nassar and William Strampelcases.…
-
Jury selection continues Wednesday in the criminal trial of ex-Michigan State University dean William Strampel. He’s the former head of the MSU College of…
-
A former Michigan State University dean will be put on trial this week. Jury selection began Tuesday in the case against William Strampel. He’s the former…
-
An Ingham County judge has ordered Michigan State University to turn over two emails relating to the criminal proceedings against former dean William…
-
Former Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean William Strampel has retired rather than face the revocation of his tenure.Under a…
-
The Latest on the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case as of 7:10 p.m. Tuesday...7:10 p.m.Lawyers for Michigan State University and more than 200 girls and…
-
Former Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine dean William Strampel, Larry Nassar’s former boss, was charged today with misconduct in…
-
A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic that employed Larry Nassar was charged Tuesday with sexually propositioning female medical…
-
A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former…
-
Michigan State University has begun the process to fire the supervisor of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick…