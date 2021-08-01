-
The Michigan State Police is stepping up patrols on roads and highways over the Independence Day weekend. Police will be watching for impaired and…
The state Supreme Court ruled a police officer went too far by arresting a drunk driving suspect after he was pulled into her home during a struggle. The…
A third child who was in an Amish horse-drawn carriage that was struck by a drunken driver in southern Michigan has died, authorities said Sunday.Two…
Newly introduced legislation would make Michigan the second state to lower its drunken-driving limit to a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.05…
Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck and killed as she tried to get help after her father drunkenly crashed into an abandoned vehicle on an interstate…
WKAR's Brooke Allen talked with law enforcement about new saliva tests being used to test for drugs. She separated fact from fiction with a Washtenaw…
Michigan’s point-zero-eight percent blood-alcohol level is set to expire next year. But a bill is on its way to the governor’s desk to prevent that.…
A Michigan man charged with second-degree murder in a crash that killed five people has been bound over for trial. The Macomb Daily reports 22-year-old…
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered the City of Grand Rapids to turn over to MLive Media Group police recordings about a car crash involving Kent…
Legislation up for a vote in Michigan's Legislature would continue the state's 0.08 blood-alcohol limit for drunken driving until 2023.The limit is set to…