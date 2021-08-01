-
A county official in western Michigan who was named clerk of the year has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for drunken driving while on a motorcycle.The…
-
A Michigan man charged with second-degree murder in a crash that killed five people has been bound over for trial. The Macomb Daily reports 22-year-old…
-
A Michigan man charged with second-degree murder for a vehicle crash that left five people dead says he wants the victims' families to know he's sorry.…
-
Michigan Pro-Am Basketball, Eron Harris, Golfing and Rory McIlroy, NASCAR and MSU Football.Halfway through the week, Current Sports once again hits the…