They’re from across the Atlantic, but the Czech Philharmonic’s new conductor, Semyon Bychkov is bringing them to Michigan next week. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley…
Saturday, Sept 29th, the Jackson Symphony begins their 69th season at the Potter Center. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more on the concert from the J.S.O.’s…
On Saturday, the Jackson Symphony has their final concert of the year featuring two premieres of American works & and Czech composer inspired by America.…
At the age of 9, violinist Sarah Chang played with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, AND recorded her first CD. Now, in her mid-30’s,…
Jamie Paisley talks with Okemos native and current Cleveland Orchestra cellist Tanya Ell about her return to Michigan to play with the Lansing…