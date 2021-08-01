Eastern Michgian University

-
Police at Eastern Michigan University has issued a warning: "Beware of goose!" The department says potentially aggressive geese have been spotted on…
-
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded nearly $3 million to an Eastern Michigan University educator to lead an effort to…
-
Michigan Basketball; Texas A&M Basketball; Ronald Fisher; Eastern Michigan University; Ira Childress; WKAR's Scott Pohl; Keith Gave; Russian FiveOn this…
-
A 29-year-old black former Eastern Michigan University student has been arraigned on charges stemming from anti-black graffiti found on the Ypsilanti…
-
Fliers promoting a white nationalist group were found posted on several campus buildings.University spokesman Geoff Larcom tells the Detroit Free Press…
-
Eastern Michigan University says increased student interest and growth in the study of religion, history and philosophy have spurred a new degree…
-
Eastern Michigan has hired Scott Wetherbee as its new athletic director.The school announced the move Tuesday. Wetherbee has been a deputy athletic…
-
HOLT, Mich. – In the 2016 individual state championship tournament, Holt wrestler Kolin Leyrer lost in the semifinals. He was the state’s top wrestler for…