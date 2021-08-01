-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk surprised students by showing up at a school assembly in Flint, Michigan, and promising to take some of them for a tour of his…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has until March 11 to explain to a federal judge in New York why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court.U.S. District Judge Alison…
Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation are donating water stations and filtration systems to schools in Flint, Michigan, which is still recovering from a…
First it was the shocking tweet that funding was secured and Tesla may go private, then a statement that the money wasn't locked down after all. Two weeks…
Electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. will remain on the public stock exchanges after CEO Elon Musk said Friday that investors have convinced him…