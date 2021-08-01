Embezzlement

-
The United Auto Workers union has replaced its auditing firm, added four internal auditors and has hired a big accounting firm to study its financial…
A former Democratic candidate for the Michigan House who authorities say embezzled about $150,000 when she served as treasurer of another campaign has…
Authorities have accused a Detroit-area financial adviser with embezzling roughly $3.7 million from his clients.The charge was filed as a criminal…
State police say they discovered $63,000 hidden above ceiling tiles in the home of a Michigan priest who is accused of embezzling millions.The search was…
A former nature center director in western Michigan has been ordered to repay money embezzled from the facility or face a potential 90 days in jail.The…
A Catholic priest accused of embezzling more than $5 million from his central Michigan church spent about $100,000 on an indoor swimming pool and stained…
A former financial adviser has been arrested in Michigan in connection with the theft of more than $700,000 from now-deceased clients whose investments he…
A 70-year-old priest accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Michigan church is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea agreement…
A church treasurer in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after more than $40,000 in church funds was reported missing.The…
Maria Louisa “Marylou” Mason, woman who ran Michigan’s Hispanic/Latino Commission for nearly 30 years is accused of stealing public money earmarked for a…