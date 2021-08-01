-
Alumnus William “The Poet” Langford (’11, College of Arts and Letters)—a modern-day poet, teaching artist and Fulbright scholar—performed the original…
-
Michigan State University celebrated its ongoing successful capital campaign with a set of donor and public events October 19. Dubbed “Empower…
-
This week on Current State, we speak with a Lansing woman whose family was affected by Hurricane Irma. Also an MSU professor explains the intensity of…
-
The East Lansing school announced Friday the Empower Extraordinary campaign has raised significant money for improving its business and music colleges as…
-
More than 230,000 alumni and friends have brought Michigan State University to a significant milestone: surging past the fundraising goal of $1.5 billion…