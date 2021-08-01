Enbridge Line 5

-
Enbridge said Monday it had retrieved an anchor that broke away from a maintenance vessel while on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.The mishap…
Enbridge Energy technically has one more day to shut down the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, but even the pipeline’s most vocal opponents…
As Canadian officials lobbied a Michigan Senate committee in March to keep the Line 5 pipeline open, Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) grew frustrated…
Attorneys general from Ohio, Louisiana, and Indiana are requesting amici status in Enbridge Energy's case against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's revocation…
Fifteen members of Congress, including five republicans from Michigan, are asking President Joe Biden to support the Line 5 oil pipeline.During his first…
The state has approved permits that would allow Enbridge Energy to dig the tunnel that would house a new Line 5 pipeline. The replacement would still be…
Michigan's environmental agency is approving construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in the Great…
Enbridge said Tuesday it would defy Michigan’s demand to shut down an oil pipeline that runs through a channel linking two of the Great Lakes, contending…
The US Army Corps of Engineers took public comment on Monday regarding Enbridge Energy’s request for a permit to build a tunnel to house the Line 5…
Environmental groups are responding to news that the state will retain an outside expert to review the Line 5 tunnel project.Last month, environmental…