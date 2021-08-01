-
Researchers are preparing for the next phase of an engineering study that uses the Mackinac Bridge to test a new type of sensor that can help identify…
Michigan State University's College of Engineering is offering a one-credit co-op course to engineering interns in western Michigan. About 25 students who…
Michigan State’s College of Engineering has received its largest individual gift ever, for over $10 million. We learn about the work in genetics the money…
A Michigan State University researcher will soon attach sensors to the underside of the Mackinac Bridge. Current State’s Scott Pohl talks with Nizar…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sometimes, passing up a chance to play the sport you love for money is easier than it sounds.That was the case for Pedro Goldemberg…
Michigan State University is welcoming its incoming class this fall. Students are beginning to move into dorms in anticipation of the start of the…
EAST LANSING -- David Zoltowski, a Michigan State senior and varsity swimmer, was always sure of two things: he wanted to attend a Big Ten school and…