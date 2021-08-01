Erika Geiss

-
Some Republican lawmakers in Lansing want to shorten the time period when a pregnant woman can get an abortion. A bill in the Senate would make it a…
-
In the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, many Michigan lawmakers are proposing changes to strengthen reporting of sexual abuse or assaults.. so the…
-
On this edition of Current State: an update on restructuring at Michigan State University following the Larry Nassar Scandal; two Michiganders share their…
-
Michigan lawmakers are considering hiring a state Title IX ombudsman and requiring minor patients to be advised of their rights amid criticism of how…