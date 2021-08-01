-
Michigan State University researchers say though Great Lakes water levels are down, the risk of coastal erosion remains high. Now, the researchers are…
A split Michigan Senate voted Thursday to let homeowners and others with property along the Great Lakes temporarily install structures to combat erosion…
Property owners and local governments are assessing the damage from a day of relentless waves and high winds along Lake Michigan in western and northern…
Erosion has created a gap beneath an oil pipeline in a key Great Lakes channel that's wider than allowed under an agreement with the state of Michigan,…
The Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., a trend likely to bring more extreme storms while also degrading water quality,…
Two high-tech buoys in Lake Michigan are helping experts study erosion and boaters follow lake conditions.The Chicago Tribune reports that the buoys have…
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northwest Michigan has outlined a $1 million plan to address severe shoreline erosion next to a historic island…