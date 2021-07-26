McKoy Scribner

McKoy ScribnerNews Intern
Stargazers have the opportunity to see the peak of the Perseid meteor shower this week.
The research is devoted to finding ways to track and deter the invasive species.
Michigan State University will soon be home to a center focused on helping businesses become more sustainable.
Michigan State University Extension is conducting a program to help monitor an invasive moth species.
Wildfires in Canada and the west coast are sending plumes of smoke towards Michigan.
A new study from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service shows some white-tailed deer populations in Michigan have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Bath Township’s Park Lake Beach is open to the public again after being closed due to high E. coli levels.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is assessing the state’s water quality, something that’s necessary in a state that’s rich…
Michigan is hosting a webinar session offering information to help identify and manage invasive species in the state.The session is being held Tuesday,…
Every year, tons of trash is illegally dumped in Michigan’s public properties, but a state program has been running for 3 decades to help mitigate the…