-
This week, the MSU College of Music welcomes the four-time Grammy winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird to campus for a few days of masterclasses and a final…
-
Mark Colson has been a professor with the MSU Department of Theatre for 6 years and still visits stages like the Williamston Theatre, Chelsea’s Purple…
-
The MSU Department of Theatre has brought one of literature’s most timeless tales, "Pride and Prejudice," to the stage. We take the occasion to revisit…
-
7:30pm Mon. Jan 25 on 90.5 FM | 260 years young! It's a special birthday celebration live from the Fairchild Theatre on the campus of Michigan State On…