Help from Michigan is coming to Midwest farmers affected by severe flooding. Carrie Turner is a founding member of Farm and Rancher Aid from West…
Federal grants have been awarded to organizations representing growers of a variety of Michigan specialty crops.The funding from the U.S. Department of…
A university in southwestern Michigan is shutting down its dairy farm business, which has operated for more than a century.Andrews University's board of…
Michigan State University will use a $600,000 grant to help Latino fruit growers in the state.The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources says many…
U.S. Agriculture Undersecretary Dallas Tonsager is praising the Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion farm bill. Tonsager was in mid-Michigan Friday to meet…