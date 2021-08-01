-
The annual legislative seminar of the Michigan Farm Bureau in Lansing will hear from Vice President Mike Pence and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on…
A divided Michigan Senate on Thursday passed an update of the state’s animal industry law, including a proposed delay of a requirement that chickens and…
Michigan farmers don’t have to follow certain local ordinances about their farms – as long as the farmers follow the Right to Farm Act. Capital…
Michigan State University will use a $600,000 grant to help Latino fruit growers in the state.The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources says many…