The Farmers’ Market in Meridian Township will be expanding and relocating to the north side of the Meridian Mall parking lot.Meridian Township Recreation…
Some Michigan farmers and farmers markets have until the end of August to change how they process SNAP benefit transactions – or risk not being able to…
From Michigan’s outdoor and historic attractions to tasting the foods of farmers, today’s show is dedicated to exploring summer adventures here in the…
The green lawn in front of Michigan's State Capitol turned in a farmers market on Thursday. The first of three Farmers Markets at the Capitol drew dozens…
A Michigan city is defending a decision to keep an apple grower away from its outdoor market because of his views on gay marriage.East Lansing urged a…
Across Michigan, farmers markets are opening. In downtown Jackson, they offer convenience and community.LOCAL FARMERS MARKETSBath Township Farmers Market.…