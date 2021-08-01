-
Some Michigan firefighters are in the Western U.S. right now helping battle massive wildfires that have taken over parts of the country.The state…
Firefighters are cautioning you to put safety first when using fireworks in the upcoming few days. State law says amateur fireworks can only be used from…
In a strongly worded press release, Lansing mayor Andy Schor addressed several points made in an open letter by former fire chief Randy Talifarro…
Firefighters and emergency medical technicians in Detroit are expected to be recognized for their life-saving and critical response efforts.Fire officials…
Firefighters have conducted a prescribed burn at Fayette Historic State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula with the aim of helping return the area to how…
Hundreds of police and firefighters have rallied at Michigan's Capitol in a show of force against pending legislation they fear could lead to cuts in…
Legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder would give an income tax break to an estimated 1,000 police and firefighters who are currently at least 65 and who…
The fire department in Saginaw is preparing to cut 25 percent of staff after failing to get a federal grant.Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo tells the…
Gov. Rick Snyder ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a Detroit firefighter killed in the line of duty. Under the Executive…
Union officials say ballistic vests purchased for Detroit firefighters and emergency technicians aren’t right for the job because they don’t protect…