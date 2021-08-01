-
University of Michigan policies prohibiting harassment and bullying on campus are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, the Justice Department said…
University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty…
Fifty years before the Bill of Rights, a German immigrant had his day in court. In 1735, newspaper publisher John Peter Zenger was accused of writing…
The Michigan Supreme Court says the First Amendment doesn't automatically give a legal shield to church-based schools in lawsuits over their decisions.In…