-
Flint continues to make progress in reducing lead in its drinking water.In 2016, tests showed Flint’s drinking water contained high levels of lead…
-
The new administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency was in Flint Wednesday, in part to address the agency’s battered image in the…
-
Claressa Shields stunned the fight world, getting a third round TKO in her MMA debut last night. Also, the show addresses the press conference of Matt…
-
Lawyers who negotiated a $641 million settlement for victims of Flint’s lead-contaminated water are asking a judge to set aside up to 32% for fees and…
-
The owner of an oil processing company in Flint is accused of violating the Clean Water Act. Robert Massey faces a felony charge for allegedly telling…
-
Michigan legislators on Wednesday finalized a plan to borrow $600 million to finance the state’s proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, whose…
-
During his first State of the City Address on Tuesday night, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely called attention to his efforts to address the impact of COVID-19…
-
Flint is nearing the end of its massive project to replace lead water service lines. Lead service lines have been replaced at 9,700 homes in the city, and…
-
This month, Michiganders saw delays in their mail largely due to changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in recent months.DeJoy says he made those…
-
State Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday that lawmakers should revisit Michigan’s unique law that shields drugmakers from product liability…