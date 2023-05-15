© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Fight between Flint school board members, ex-super must go to arbitration

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published May 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
211028_gavel_tingey-injury-law-firm-veNb0DDegzE-unsplash.jpg
Tingey Injury Law Firm
/
Unsplash

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Friday that individual members of the Flint school board can invoke an arbitration clause to shield themselves against a lawsuit filed by a former superintendent.

It was an acrimonious split between former Superintendent Anita Steward and the Flint Community Schools Board of Education.

A lawsuit filed by Steward against the district in 2021 also named four individual school board members.

She alleged they interfered with daily school operations and created a hostile work environment that made it impossible for her to do her job.

At that point, the district had churned through six superintendents in less than a decade.

A lower court ruled that Steward could sue the district, but not the individual board members.

But a three-judge appeals court panel unanimously held “… the obligation to arbitrate disputes in this case extends to the board members as well as the school district they were elected to represent.”

The decision could be appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
