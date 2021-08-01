-
From Michigan’s outdoor and historic attractions to tasting the foods of farmers, today’s show is dedicated to exploring summer adventures here in the…
-
On the April 21-22, 2018 edition of Current State: a new bill to make thousands of Medicaid recipients in Michigan work for their benefits, an MSU…
-
This weekend, the Flint Institute of Arts unveils two newly constructed, multi-million dollar additions. One features galleries for two new acquisitions…
-
One of three new exhibitions at the Flint Institute of Arts highlights more than five decades of work by an area printmaker.“The Eccentric Vision of…
-
Last year, 50 African-American women from Flint were selected to have their portrait taken as part of a project meant to, in the words of photographer…