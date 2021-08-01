-
Automotive supplier Lear Corp. has started production at a new $29 million plant on part of a massive former manufacturing site in Flint, Michigan.The…
-
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water have asked a federal judge to intervene because they say city officials…
-
The state needs to improve its oversight when it comes to the Flint water crisis. That is a finding by the Michigan Auditor General released in a report…
-
A Michigan State Police official says people from outside Flint appear to be loading up on free bottled water.Capt. Chris Kelenske says it might be time…
-
Federal officials say $15 million is going to provide health and social services for people who have had or are at risk for lead exposure stemming from…
-
The Michigan State Men's basketball team may have beaten Oral Roberts on Saturday afternoon at home, but head coach Tom Izzo isn't pleased. He called out…