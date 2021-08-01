-
The Ford Bronco is coming back. After production stopped almost 25 years ago, the Michigan-based automaker will be putting out the SUV again.This week,…
-
Al reacts to the sport of NASCAR coming together to show support of Black driver Bubba Wallace; Detroit Pistons find new general manager; New ownership…
-
Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and…
-
Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded Ford's credit rating to junk status, citing expectations that the automaker will be weighed by weak…
-
The United Auto Workers union has picked General Motors as the target company for this year's contract talks with Detroit's three automakers.The move…
-
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash.The recall covers…
-
Four major automakers have reached a deal with California to increase gas mileage and greenhouse gas emissions standards, bypassing the Trump…
-
In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the United Auto Workers union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks…
-
Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s…
-
Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.The largest recall…