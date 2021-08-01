-
The Ford Bronco is coming back. After production stopped almost 25 years ago, the Michigan-based automaker will be putting out the SUV again.This week,…
In 1999, Ford Motor Company published its first Sustainability Report – the first company in the industry to do so. Since then, Ford has spent the last…
Ford Motor Co. is repackaging a previously announced manufacturing investment in the Detroit area and now says it will spend $900 million and create 900…
Ford Motor Co. has launched an investigation into whether it overstated gas mileage and understated emissions from a wide range of vehicles.The company…
Ford Motor Co. and other manufacturers want to help their workers take a load off. Or at least make it easier to lift a load up.Ford is among several…
Ford is shuffling workers at several factories so it can make more hot-selling full-size SUVs.The company says the moves will increase production of…
Ford Motor Co. is celebrating its purchase of Detroit's long vacant train depot that the company plans to redevelop for research and development of…
Bill Ford looks past the tons of paint, plaster and steel needed to remake Detroit's blighted Michigan Central train station and sees more than just an…
The last train left Michigan Central Station 30 years ago and it has stood vacant ever since, a hulking embodiment of Detroit's long decline from…