The Michigan Court of Appeals says a trial can go forward against a university student accused of making a threat of terrorism via a social media post.The…
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to look at a misdemeanor conviction that raises key questions about free speech.Keith Wood was distributing…
An unlikely hero of the Civil Rights Era is coming to Lansing on Tuesday. In 1969, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that students have a constitutional…
When it comes to the middle finger, police might need a thicker skin.A federal appeals court says a Michigan woman's constitutional rights were violated…
University of Michigan policies prohibiting harassment and bullying on campus are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced, the Justice Department said…
UPDATE filed by Cheyna Roth of the Michigan Public Radio Network:A mid-Michigan farmer that was denied an application to the 2017 East Lansing farmer's…
Free speech advocates have been voicing concerns over the impact of political correctness on college campuses. They say it’s inhibiting discussions of…
The Michigan Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in a case that questions the constitutionality of a Michigan State University ordinance. In 2008, MSU…