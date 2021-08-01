fresh water

-
The Republican-controlled Legislature finished voting Thursday to weaken a law that keeps oceangoing cargo ships from releasing untreated ballast water in…
Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of water annually from…
The Flint River was once the site of buzzing auto factories and tranquil parks. Urban planners are hoping a new project will bring people back to the…
North America's freshwater lakes are getting saltier due to increased development and exposure to road salt, according to a study that included…
Lead water pipes remain a concern in cities across Michigan. Kalamazoo is now increasing its efforts to modify water infrastructure.KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)…
For our Great Lakes Month in Review, we update a pair of November’s top stories: Nestlé's request for more groundwater from Mecosta County and Michigan’s…
For years, Ann Arbor has been cleaning up a potential carcinogen that was detected in parts of its groundwater. Last Thursday, the Michigan Department of…
Great Lakes governors will decide in a couple of weeks whether to approve a diversion of Lake Michigan water to Waukesha, Wisconsin. That city’s water is…
We check in on the biggest environmental stories from around the region with commentator Gary Wilson for our February Great Lakes Month in Review…
Governors of the eight Great Lakes States will soon have to decide wheter or not to allow the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin to start drawing its water from…