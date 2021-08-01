© 2021
Gary Harris

  • wkar microphone
    Current Sports on AM870
    Current Sports | May 18, 2017
    LaVar Ball; Sexism in Sports; NBA Playoffs; LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan; Stanley Cup Playoffs; Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #275 | July 14, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #275 | July 12, 2014
    Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #268 | July 2, 2014
    It was a stacked show on Current Sports today. To start, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Al to discuss the future of recent NBA draftees Gary…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #265 | June 27, 2014
    On today's show, Al invites Brooks Laimbeer from MSU Impact Sports to discuss the latest updates of the World Cup. Laimbeer also gives his analysis of USA…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #264 | June 26, 2014
    Al invites Bob Every to discuss the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame and other happenings. Later, the show is focused mainly on the NBA draft that airs…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #263 | June 25, 2014
    On today's show, Al invites Rico Beard from Detroit 105.1 to discuss the recent decommitment of Jayru Campbell and give his take on the NBA draft. He also…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #247 | June 3, 2014
    Al opens up the show today with discussion on the recent statement of Stan Van Gundy in regards to Greg Monroe. Later, Al and the crew try out a new top…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #242 | May 27, 2014
    Coming off Memorial Day weekend, there was plenty to talk about on today's show. Al and Alex dive into the skidding Detroit Tigers and what they need to…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #236 | May 16, 2014
    Today marks the evening of Lansing United's home opener, as the new minor-league soccer team for mid-Michigan. Owner Jeremy Sampson discusses the jitters…
