Gary Harris

-
LaVar Ball; Sexism in Sports; NBA Playoffs; LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan; Stanley Cup Playoffs; Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
-
Brooks Laimbeer, soccer reporter for Impact Sports, joins the show to break down the World Cup Final with Germany emerging as the champion. Also, Matt and…
-
It was a stacked show on Current Sports today. To start, Dan Killbridge from 247sports.com joins Al to discuss the future of recent NBA draftees Gary…
-
On today's show, Al invites Brooks Laimbeer from MSU Impact Sports to discuss the latest updates of the World Cup. Laimbeer also gives his analysis of USA…
-
Al invites Bob Every to discuss the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame and other happenings. Later, the show is focused mainly on the NBA draft that airs…
-
On today's show, Al invites Rico Beard from Detroit 105.1 to discuss the recent decommitment of Jayru Campbell and give his take on the NBA draft. He also…
-
Al opens up the show today with discussion on the recent statement of Stan Van Gundy in regards to Greg Monroe. Later, Al and the crew try out a new top…
-
Coming off Memorial Day weekend, there was plenty to talk about on today's show. Al and Alex dive into the skidding Detroit Tigers and what they need to…
-
Today marks the evening of Lansing United's home opener, as the new minor-league soccer team for mid-Michigan. Owner Jeremy Sampson discusses the jitters…