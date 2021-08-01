-
The Stonewall uprising in New York happened fifty years ago today. For many, the modern gay rights movement began that day.To look back at those days,…
Adam Rippon, the Olympic bronze medalist figure skater from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea, is coming to Michigan on Friday. He’s the…
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit which says Michigan is illegally allowing faith-based groups to reject same-sex couples who want to…
Despite many firsts for the LGBTQ community in the United States, Michigan has yet to add statewide protections for this group. In 1972, East Lansing and…
For nearly 8-million people on YouTube, Tyler Oakley's radiating personality is must-see TV. Ten years after posting his first video while living in a…
The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is asking state Attorney General Bill Schuette for a formal ruling on whether it has the authority to extend housing…
A long-stalled movement to make it illegal to discriminate against LGBT people may gain traction — not in the Legislature but with a Michigan board that…
Public comment is now open for whether you think the state should clarify language in Michigan’s civil rights act.Many LGBT activists want the Michigan…
June is known as LGBT Pride Month around the world and plenty of celebration events in Michigan.Mid-Michigan has a long history in the push for equality…
A nonprofit producing radio programs and podcasts for LGBTQ youth is coming to East Lansing. We talk with founder Marc Sophos about OutCasting, along with…