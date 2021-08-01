-
Prosecutors have added a sexual assault charge against a former Catholic priest, accusing him of abusing a 5-year-old boy after a family funeral in…
A jury has awarded $11.4 million to a black couple who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.Attorney Jon Marko…
Authorities in Michigan say they've arrested 22 people as part of an online child sex sting targeting suspects who are accused of soliciting sex with…
Officials say hacking apparently is to blame for the recent sounding of emergency warning sirens in a Michigan county.Genesee County 911 Executive Board…
The Genesee County Animal Control facility is getting an $8 million renovation and expansion.A groundbreaking was held Thursday in Flint. The project is…
A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison in the 2016 beating death of her 4-year-old son.The Flint Journal reports 35-year-old…
Authorities in Genesee County are investigating after a black man woke up to find swastikas and slashed tires on his pickup truck.Someone also…
Two Michigan parents are facing charges after one of their 4-year-old twin daughters shot and wounded herself with a loaded handgun she found in a toy…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in a dispute over health insurance premiums refunded to Genesee County government.The county drain…
Danielle Cusson, mayor of Linden in Genessee County. She talked about the "quiet and quaint" nature of her city. Mayor Cusson joined Peter Whorf on WKAR's…