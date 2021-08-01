-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsjnIzReua8 The Megaphone trophy is headed back to South Bend. Notre Dame captured the coveted trophy with a 38-18 beat…
-
MSU Football Captains; Chris Frey; Brian Allen; Mark Dantonio; Gerald Holmes; Jeremy Miller; Pewamo-Westphalia; James Edwards III; The Athletic and Sports…
-
Moments after Mark Dantonio delivered a message to media members in the Skandalaris Football Center Tuesday morning, it was the players' turn to…
-
Multiple updates came from the Michigan State football team this afternoon as players and coaches addressed the media inside the Skandalaris Football…
-
MSU Senior Quarterback Connor Cook was sidelined during the second half of the Maryland game at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Tyler O'Connor lead the…
-
The White team defeated the Green, 9-3, Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium for the annual Spring Game. A total of 48,000 fans showed up for the…