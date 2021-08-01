gerrymandering

-
The 13 citizens who will be tasked with redrawing Michigan’s congressional and legislative district boundaries for the next decade were unveiled Monday,…
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s voter-approved commission to draw new district lines for legislative and congressional…
Early Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a lower Michigan court’s decision that would require lawmakers redraw gerrymandered district and…
The online application process for the state’s new Independent Redistricting Commission is now open.People can now apply to be on the 13-member…
The Michigan Republican Party and other Republicans have filed a lawsuit challenging the formation of a redistricting commission to draw congressional and…
Republican opponents of Michigan’s new independent redistricting commission are back in court.Last November, voters said “yes” to a measure that created…
UPDATED at 4:00 p.m.: A U-S Supreme Court decision has effectively ended a lawsuit in Michigan that could have resulted in new political district lines…
It’s all about politics, tariffs and the popular vote – read that as redistricting -- in June’s State of the State Podcast.Michigan State University’s…
The United States Supreme Court issued an order Friday stating lawmakers in Lansing can pause their efforts for now when it comes to redrawing Michigan’s…
Republicans in the Legislature will challenge a federal court decision that struck down Michigan’s congressional and legislative district lines. As we…