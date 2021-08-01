-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday her office will target businesses that cheat their employees of wages, pledging a forceful crackdown on…
-
A Michigan judge has blocked yet another attempt by state officials to shut down unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning centers.About 50 unlicensed…
-
The Michigan attorney general's office has settled a lawsuit by same-sex couples who say their rights have been violated by faith-based adoption agencies…
-
State lawmakers want to go to the Michigan Supreme Court to find out if something they did in their last session is legal. Attorney General Dana Nessel is…
-
Michigan Secretary of State offices and online services will go dark during a major weekend computer upgrade.All branches and online sites will be closed…
-
The Latest on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State speech (all times local):11:40 p.m.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants Michigan to be the 17th state to…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Thursday took action on more measures passed during the Legislature’s frenetic lame-duck session.All told, the term-limited…
-
WKAR News is expanding its political and government reporting in mid-Michigan with the addition of Abigail Censky. Here at WKAR we are proud to announce a…
-
Michigan lawmakers on Tuesday advanced more bills inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case — voting to ease the prosecution of alleged abusers,…
-
Republicans who control Michigan's Legislature are expected to vote on bills that would strip power from the Democratic secretary of state-elect and give…