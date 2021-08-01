Governor Snyder

-
The Legislature has sent Governor Rick Snyder the new state budget, which he is expected to sign. As we hear from Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta, the…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation delaying increases in registration fees and safety training fees for motorcyclists.The hikes were scheduled to…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder expressed optimism that Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group will open a facility in Michigan, but he said the…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to allow qualified companies that create hundreds or thousands of Michigan jobs to receive tax…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has signed bills to create new business incentives in hopes of getting a few very large employers to locate in Michigan.The new law…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed bills that would have accelerated sales tax breaks on car trade-ins.Snyder said Tuesday that the legislation conflicts with a…
-
A task force created by Governor Rick Snyder says municipalities should pre-fund the cost to provide health insurance to newly hired employees in…
-
Michigan has a budget. The governor signed the 2018 spending plan Friday in Grand Rapids.Typically the governor wants the budget signed by July 1st of…
-
Michigan is closer to offering tax incentives for large businesses. The House and Senate OK’d bills Wednesday to allow some big employers to keep the…
-
The state House meets Wednesday and Governor Rick Snyder hopes lawmakers will vote on a controversial set of business tax breaks.A few weeks ago, the…