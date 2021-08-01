Governors Race

-
Former Vice President Joe Biden wants Michigan residents to know what’s at stake for the November election. Biden was in Lansing Thursday night to hold a…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette on Tuesday canceled TV ads across Michigan in the final week of the race, except in the Detroit market —…
-
In just a week, Michigan voters will pick a new governor. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the Republican and Democratic candidates will be…
-
WKAR is speaking with all six of the candidates running to be Michigan's next governor about water, education, healthcare and other issues facing the…
-
Michigan voters will select a new governor on Election Day. The state’s chief executive will preside over a public school system that serves more than 1.5…
-
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette traded shots on health care, taxes and other issues in their first head-to-head debate in…
-
Michigan's attorney general alleged Monday that his opponent in the governor's race didn't tell the truth about her handling of the prosecution of serial…
-
Former top-level state officials with the Snyder, Engler, and Milliken administrations are among a group of Republicans and independents publicly…
-
Michigan gubernatorial candidates Bill Schuette and Gretchen Whitmer will hold two televised debates in October, both campaigns announced on Friday.The…
-
In a message via Twitter on Sunday evening, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, the Republican nominee for Michigan’s Lt. Governor seat, said her home was heavily…