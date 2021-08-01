-
They’re from across the Atlantic, but the Czech Philharmonic’s new conductor, Semyon Bychkov is bringing them to Michigan next week. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley…
Is it church music? Or is it an opera in disguise? This weekend, the Grand Rapids Symphony performs Verdi’s Requiem. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley sat down with…
The Grand Rapids Symphony is prepraring a concert by two L.B.s: Leonard Bernstein & Ludwig van Beethoven. Attend a rehearsal and hear the "Ode to Joy,…
This weekend marks the final concert of the season where the Grand Rapids Symphony will be led by incoming Music Director Marcelo Lehninger. WKAR’s…
This weekend marks another opportunity to see the new music director of the Grand Rapids Symphony, Marcelo Lehninger. In addition, February marks an…
WKAR's Jamie Paisley talks with Marcelo Lehninger about getting to know a new orchestra and the upcoming Brahms/Schumann concert at Royce Auditorium, in…