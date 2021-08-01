-
Small businesses in mid-Michigan may be eligible for financial help as they grapple with lost income during the coronavirus outbreak. The Lansing Economic…
The state of Michigan has announced its final round of "mobility" grants to spur ways to help transport seniors, people with disabilities and veterans…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $3.2 million in grants to help people in Michigan find housing, make better…
A competitive grant program is being launched to help reduce flooding from storms and restore unique natural areas in seven southeastern Michigan…
Matching grants of up to $5,000 to improve workplace safety and health are being made available for Michigan companies that have up to 250…
More than $8 million has been awarded to Michigan to support AmeriCorps members working on projects across the state.The Michigan Community Service…
Federal funding will help four counties in northern Michigan buy equipment for emergency first responders.U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says the equipment…
A foundation has awarded $2.3 million to projects including documentaries on Muslim veterans, Arabic theater productions and a look at Michigan's "Halal…
Michigan officials say 23 projects have been awarded a combined $3.6 million in grants to battle invasive species.The Michigan Invasive Species Grant…
Officials plan to divide $25,000 into small grants to support local river, stream and creek cleanups in Michigan.The state Department of Environmental…