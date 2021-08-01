Great Lakes Today

-
On this edition of Current State: New pipeline protection plans; Bird Scooters land on sidewalks & impound lots; MSU students rally for Indonesia; Little…
-
This week's Current State focuses on an MSU's "New Day" proposal, a new sexual assault investigator in Ingham County, virtual learning in Michigan,…
-
State agencies in Michigan are inviting requests for funding of projects intended to prevent and control invasive species.The Michigan Invasive Species…
-
In northern Michigan, people who live near a landfill have been dealing with contaminated drinking water for decades. A new plan for the landfill makes…
-
President Trump pushed again Monday to slash funding for the Great Lakes -- repeating a move he made last year.Trump released a budget proposal that would…
-
Invasive plants and animals are an expensive problem in the United States -- federal agencies spent more than $104 million last year to control them. But…
-
As America confronts the opioid crisis, environmental scientists are warning about a related problem. Chemicals from pain-killers and other drugs often…
-
Over the past two winters, the Great Lakes have had a below-average ice cover. And that's expected to continue this year. One of ice climatologist Jia…
-
To illustrate the future impact of climate change, he gives the landowners red and green ribbon and sends them into the woods. Trees projected to decrease…
-
A new collaboration between the Great Lakes Commission and Lawrence Technological University in Michigan takes aim at sewer overflows that are polluting…