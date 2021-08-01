-
Mark Dantonio, head coach of the Michigan State football team, held his weekly press conference at Spartan Stadium. Dantonio previews the MSU football…
-
It's offseason for high school sports, but the work is never done for an athlete. At Varsity Nation, the motto is "No offseason," which proves that work…
-
Freshman Quarterback Alex Hornibrook lead Wisconsin to a 30 to 6 thumping of Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Hornibrook threw for…
-
Week 3 of Mid-Michigan High School football action saw Lansing Catholic and Williamston open up the conference season with a bang! The CAAC White division…