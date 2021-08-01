-
As state lawmakers debate new school safety measures, Michigan’s largest teachers union says most of its members don’t want to be armed in school. The…
Early versions of Michigan's first school safety reforms since the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting steer toward campus security and away from gun laws,…
Public school teachers marched through downtown Lansing Friday. They delivered a petition against guns in schools to the state Capitol.Friday, April 20…
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether schools can ban firearms, or if that’s preempted by a state law.As Capital Bureau Chief Rick Pluta…
A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case as the Michigan Supreme Court considers whether the…
A group of law enforcement members – from sheriffs to prosecutors – unveiled a plan to prevent violence in Michigan schools Thursday. Capitol…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments next month in a case that pits school districts against advocates who say people should be allowed to carry…